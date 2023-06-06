Here’s how to block stolen or lost phones in Pakistan

Losing or having your phone stolen is a major inconvenience, especially in larger cities like Karachi and Lahore. Because it’s nearly impossible to find your phone again, most people prefer to remotely disable it so that your sensitive data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Luckily, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently unveiled an online complaint portal for reporting and disabling lost/stolen phones. The new Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) makes it simple to file a complaint online with all relevant information, allowing you to report the problem as soon as possible.

Simply click on this link to access PTA’s online complaint system to report a stolen or missing phone. Personal information such as your name, address, email, CNIC, and so on will be requested on a complaint form. You will also be asked to provide details about your missing device as well as the reasons for blocking.

You will be assigned a complaint reference number after successfully registering a complaint, and your phone will be disabled within 24 hours of verification.