How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Adha?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the Zil Hajj moon will be visible on June 19, implying that Eidul Adha will fall on June 29th in Pakistan.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which meets on June 19, will make the final announcement about moon sightings.

The Met Department predicts cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of the Islamic year, with the Zill Hajj moon visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with the next month expected to begin on June 20.

As people inquire about the number of Eid holidays, it is worth noting that the cabinet division has already issued a notification outlining the public and optional holidays for this year.

According to the notification, there will be three Eidul Adha holidays on June 29, 30, and July 1. However, the dates are subject to the moon’s expected appearance. Following the decision of the moon sighting committee, the federal government will issue a separate notification for holidays.