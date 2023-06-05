Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years and here’s how much Pakistan will earn

The renowned Roosevelt Hotel in New York has been leased by the Pakistani government for three years.

On Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique, minister of railways and aviation, confirmed that the priceless asset of the PIA Roosevelt Hotel in New York has been leased out for three years.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister claimed that the agreement will bring in 220 million dollars in revenue and that 1,250 hotel rooms have been leased as a result.

He expressed regret over the previous administration’s choice to operate the Roosevelt Hotel through a P3 and noted that it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister added that although Pakistan’s airports would be outsourced, no civil aviation authority staff members would be fired.

He continued, “Outsourcing will be accomplished through competitive bidding.”

Regarding the facility’s location and the opportunities the city offers to tourists and residents, the Roosevelt Hotel deal is significant. The city that never sleeps, New York City, is a thriving centre of diversity, business, and culture. The city captivates tourists from all over the world with its soaring skyscrapers, well-known landmarks like Times Square and Central Park, and vibrant arts and entertainment scene.