Qasim and Rafqat sparkle in Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: The contest for the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament took place at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course here on Sunday. The format was stroke play and competition was over 18 holes with segments for golf playing amateurs with a handicap falling in range 0-12, and they represented the proficient category of golfers. Participating list included names like M Abid, Abdullah Khan, Shahid Abbas, Asad Agha and Abdul Islam Nazir. Other segment was for aspirants falling in handicap range 13-18. Also in the run for honours were ladies comprising of masterly players and forceful ones with a roaring urge for development as players of quality. Conditions at the golf course were most demanding for these amateur contestants and as expected the talented ones got intimidated by the duress of competition and their possibility of compiling commendatory winning scores faded away as putting jitters took over. As a result many were ineffective in their efforts while there were others who performed brilliantly, and outwitted the challenge of the golf course and the competitive ability of their adversaries. Qasim Ali Khan, a recognized national level player, was consistent during the 18 holes and so was Faisal Sayid, a sturdy and tenacious competitor. Qasim Ali won the Monthly Medal title with a gross score of 74 and Faisal Sayid was runner-up and his score was gross 79.

In the amateur net category of handicap range 0-12, the ambitious one who ended up in glory was Rafqat Hussain. He played with self assurance, hit his shots to perfection and ended the 18 holes with a splendid score of net 66. The overall effort was remarkable. The runner-up of this segment was Arif Shuja and he was another one whose effort oozed with intensity. His score for the competition was net 69. Other performers of handicap range 13-18 were Bilal Chaudhary, gross winner and Hassan Shahnawaz, gross runner-up. The net section winner was Ahmed Raja and the runner up was Kashif Gilani. In seniors’ section, the gross winner was Dr Nasrullah and the net winner was Aamir Sherazi. The women’s section gross winner prize went to Laiba Shah. The net winner was Mrs Saqiba Batool Shahzad.