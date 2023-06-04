Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat’s Teri Meri Kahaniyaan trailer released

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, an eagerly anticipated feature film produced by See Prime, has fans on the edge of their seath with its compelling narratives. The film features an amazing star cast. It will soon be released in cinemas. The film will show three different intense stories. The stories are written and directed by ace writers and film makers including Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhary, Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi and Marina Khan. The trailer of the film has been released in a star-studded event, which was attended by the cast members. Hira Mani and Mani’s story features a horror genre, directed by Nabeel Qureshi. Ramsha Khan and Sheheryar Munawar’s story features romantic comedy genre, directed by Marina Khan. Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat’s part will be based on classical love story, directed by Nadeem Baig. Fans loved the beautiful trailer. They said that Pakistani film industry needed this film. Fans are saying that all the parts of film are looking amazing. Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat’s fans loved their adorable chemistry.