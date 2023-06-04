Exclusive Times with Mrs. Sarwar — Founder-Sarwar Foundation

Guess who we caught this time! The most talented, well- renowned independent woman: founder of ‘Sarwar foundation’, Mrs. Sarwar, wife of Former Governor, Mr. Chaudary Sarwar.

Just 7 seven questions and we got all it covered, from her personal life to professional life, to current agendas and successful projects to future planning for our deserving community in Pakistan. It was an ideal decision talking to her in this rigid political instability.

1.Tell us about yourself things we don’t know yet. Every hearing you and following you would love to know.

I’m a daughter, sister, wife, mother and a social worker. Above all a human being who is considerate about all other human beings who deserve attention, treatment and a smile on their faces. I started ‘Sarwar Foundation’ two decades ago with an aim to serve all the humanity. I decided to take up projects and going myself in nooks and crannies of Pakistan to help the people with their basic needs especially in rural areas. By the grace of Allah, I have been successful in running up my organization that has done so many projects bringing reforms and changing lives in Pakistan.

2. How come this idea of opening up an NGO cross your mind?

We two collectively decided to start helping the deserving humanity. With a concept that our little effort or help for someone would become the source of saving some one’s life.

Indeed! Life is precious, we should value it.

At a very young age, Mr. Sarwar’s leg was broken, when he used to live in Toba Tek Singh.

There were no facilities to treat the orthopedically challenged patients or any such major cases were handled ever. However, at that time somehow he managed to fix it by placing two pieces of wood as rods in his leg which didn’t work out but he survived, luckily.

From that day, he aimed to open up some organization, which would help the needy especially children so no one lags behind in seeing a bright future due to poor circumstances.

Moreover, I also witnessed in my niebourhood decades ago, a lady crying out loud in an extreme pain while delivering a baby at home attended by a non-professional mid-wife. The lady lost her life and the baby too becoming a victim of poor unhygienic

3.Indeed you have a done a lot of projects in serving community. Which is the most closest to your heart and is living rent free?

We have been helping third world countries globally. Bosnia, Myanmar, Palestine and Gaza are also in our list including Pakistan as a top priority. I believe that the issues of Palestine and Kashmir can be easily resolved through a dialogue.

When we came back in 2013, we found out that the water plant at the Governor house is contaminated. Mr. Sarwar took notice of it and we got to know that the water plant by Government costs around 1.5 crore whereas the one we are arranging and preparing costs around just 2 million. Our water plantation projects remained successful throughout and we planted great number of water plants in different areas of Pakistan. This effort is in continuous process.

Whereas, Sarwar foundation has been able to train more than 35000 women in rural areas so they could stand on their own feet, be independent and earn for themselves. Thousands of orphans are also distributed sewing machines so they could start their own businesses independently.

4. During the political tenure of your husband, Mr. Sarwar Chaudary as a Governor of Pakistan. How did you support your husband and how did you contribute as a woman, a wife and political responsibility for Pakistan?

Indeed, it was a great challenge and responsibility to support Mr. Sarwar and stand by him through thick and thin in his all political matters. I remember the time when he took oath on Holy Quran for serving his duty with full devotion and honest approach. He remained determined in performing well throughout his political tenure. We firmly believe that as a Muslim and a Pakistani citizen, we were chosen to serve, fulfill our duty and bring reforms for the betterment of our country. I can confidently say, he did perform well and I supported him during the course of his tenure, positively.

5. Any piece of information or advice you would like to give to our youth.

Study, educate yourselves and get trainings in various fields. Start working and earning independently so that in future, you are one of the donors helping others not getting helped, rather.

6. What are your future projects under Sarwar Foundation?

We have been running campaigns in giving awareness and treating Hepatitis for many years. It’s a fatal disease and should be cured on time. Unfortunately people in rural areas aren’t aware about it and lose their lives in this struggle. Therefore, we have started working in different areas of Pakistan to treat the patients and bring them back to life where there are no opportunities or stable conditions to live. Our future projects mainly focus on Hepatitis campaigns, eye camps and mother-child care projects.

7. Do you think Education is equally important for women as for men it is declared as a notion so far?

Women’s education is completely important in all rural and urban area. A woman is the one who runs the house and grooms the children. Women empowerment should be our first priority in Pakistan, if we want our country to develop and compete with other countries on International level.