Why there is need of change in a script when it’s too late? A hasty jump from a cut clear marital rape to a patchy episode with million flashbacks!

One must say here, social media has gotten power to even change the narratives over a night. The angst on social media by the viewers forced the producers to take a hasty decision and the change the whole narrative which brought the top rated drama to an underrated category over a night.

The drama that has created a lot of heat amongst its fan following are now in talks and gossips regarding the last two episodes which clearly depicts domestic violence and marital rape then a bad edited episode with million flashbacks. The two characters are shown extremely weak in their own ways where Murtasim’s heat of anger and Meerab’s unstable confused attitude draws them in the pool of marital rape despite all the contracts and circumstances being showed in previous episodes.

Bringing such a storyline in an Asian country, where the acceptance of such humiliation is strongly unacceptable and also the backlash ‘Tera Bin’ received, forced the writer to change the narrative in 24 hours as the viewership was greatly getting affected and denting the drama’s viewership, has brought the image and hype of the whole drama down.

But in all this chaos, would, the changings that are being made bring back the publicity and positive image of ‘ Tere Bin’ as it moves towards the end? A big No! Maybe in some next world, the writer could make the audience fool yet people in Pakistan are too smart to digest such bullshit and move on affirmatively with poor and unstable storyline and bad editing.

Obviously a few people will remain stick to see how the story takes turns, but majority has already lost its charm and curiosity in it, saying Goodbye!