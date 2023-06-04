Kendall known for taking security services from Pilum Defence

In today’s increasingly dangerous world, threats such as extortions, death threats, kidnappings and detentions are a stark reality. Pilum Defence understands the critical need for reliable security measures, especially during business travel. They are here to protect you at home and abroad with comprehensive security solutions. In today’s increasingly dangerous world, threats such as extortions, death threats, kidnappings and detentions are a stark reality. Pilum Defence understands the critical need for reliable security measures, especially during business travel. They are here to protect you at home and abroad with comprehensive security solutions.

With a proven track record of excellence, Pilum Defence has provided security services to high-profile clients including celebrities like Kendall Jenner, high-net-worth billionaires, Fortune 500 CEOs, elected officials, corporations and government agencies. As a fully vetted GSA federal contract holder, they have established their credibility in delivering top-tier security services.

Pilum Defence specialises in Executive and Dignitary Protection, offering unparalleled expertise domestically and internationally. Pilum has operated in challenging environments worldwide, gaining invaluable experience in providing close personal protection to clients in diverse settings.

Comprised of highly qualified staff, including retired military special operations personnel and active or retired members of law enforcement special response teams, they bring extensive operational experience and versatility to ensure your safety remains uncompromised.

Pilum recognises that each client’s security needs are unique and tailor protective details to match specific threat levels and requirements determined during thorough assessment. In addition to comprehensive protection services include threat and vulnerability assessments, meticulous advance planning, travel arrangements, client transport and effective counter-surveillance operations.

Beyond Executive and Dignitary Protection, Pilum offers additional services such as armed uniformed officers, security drivers, workplace violence protection, operational planning, route/site surveys, in-flight escort, K-9 explosive detection and armed protection for schools. Unlike traditional “bodyguard” services, Pilum Defence sets itself apart by employing intelligence-gathering techniques and robust operational security procedures. Their elite operators ensure clients are protected from a wide range of potential threats while maintaining a discreet profile. Pilum Defence is the leading provider of specialised dignitary and executive protection services, prioritising the safety of high-profile individuals, executives and their families whether at home, abroad, or in their place of business. They instil confidence and peace of mind. Trust Pilum Defence to provide uncompromised security for your high-profile lifestyle. Contact Pilum today to discuss your security requirements.