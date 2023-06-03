Budget to have funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well. He emphasized the need for establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model.

He said that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon. Naqvi also expressed his commitment to initiating the construction of the Kutcheri Chowk flyover and allocating funds for the Rawalpindi Safe City project within the current budget. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta said that the potohar enclosure will be completed within a short timeframe. The construction of the gymkhana project and 38 guest rooms is made possible through the cooperation of city residents and the business community, with a total budget of 550 million rupees. The enclosure will feature various amenities, including a library, food halls, coffee shop, grand cinema, table tennis lounge, snooker room, and a children’s fun zone. Additionally, conference rooms, salons, an administrative wing, and laundry facility will be included, he added.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, RPO Syed Khurram Ali, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director (Development) Nazia Parveen, and group leader of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Altaf and others were also present.

The 16th cabinet meeting, held under the chair of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday, approved measures for the welfare of the employees and general public in the province. It approved an amendment in the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65% pension to employees after retirement and this 65% pension will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared. The cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks, and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads. The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries SM Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expedite the resolution of promotion cases for government employees, emphasizing that no deserving government employee should be deprived of career advancement. “I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees,” he stated.

The establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers was approved in the session; special centers will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah, to provide rehabilitation services for paralysed patients. Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients. To combat smog, Mohsin Naqvi demanded a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection department for presentation in the next cabinet meeting. The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid for the flyover project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single-use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 were also approved during the session.

The meeting approved the de-notification of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department’s Administrator General and Official Trustees in Punjab. The revenue mobilization strategy plan for the fiscal years 2023-24 to 2025-26 was approved in the session. The decisions of the 4th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development and the 5th and 6th meetings of the cabinet standing committee for law and order were also confirmed. The session was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, IG police, relevant secretaries, and senior officials. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer participated via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan from the health secretary, within seven days, for improving healthcare facilities in major hospitals. The plan will encompass comprehensive measures for providing essential facilities, as well as addressing repair and maintenance requirements, to improve healthcare services.

Additionally, the relocation of hospitals from older buildings to newer constructions is considered to further enhance the quality of service delivery. Bio-medical machinery, medical equipment, and other facilities will be provided in major hospitals. The meeting also agreed to propose the establishment of health councils for major hospitals. The meeting, held under the chair of CM Mohsin Naqvi, was attended by the chairman P&D, secretary finance, health secretary, secretary C&W, chairman PITB, CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others. Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram participated through a video link.

The participants were told that 60 standard medicines will be provided in the seven major teaching hospitals while 25 essential medicines will also be supplied to all cardiology hospitals.