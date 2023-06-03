Olivia Wilde reacts to wearing same dress as Margaret Zhang

Don’t worry, Olivia Wilde is keeping her cool. The Booksmart director shared her reaction after turning up to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in a dress that matched one worn by fellow guest Margaret Zhang.

“Great minds,” Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story May 2 alongside a side-by-side image of the pair in their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired gowns. “If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang.” The Vogue China editor reposted the positive message and added, “CUE THE STRINGS.”

Both stars wore cutout dresses with a gold violin motif, which were inspired by one of the late designer’s 1983 pieces to fit with the Met Gala theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Olivia rocked a white version of the gown by Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst, while Margaret opted for a black iteration of the look on the red carpet. Chloé reimagined Karl’s design with a cape, embroidery and golden beads to form a “trompe l’oeil” or optical illusion image of a violin.

“Throughout the 1980s, in tune with the times, Lagerfeld’s collections put a playful yet elegant spin on themes ranging from music to home appliances,” the label wrote on Instagram.

“The embellishments of the original ‘Angkor’ dress’ – now on display at the #ALineOfBeauty retrospective – were inspired by a 17th century Italian violin crafted by luthier Nicola Amati, and calls to mind the famous photograph ‘Le Violon d’Ingres’ by the surrealist artist, Man Ray. ” Chloé also dressed Vanessa Kirby and Maude Apatow for the charity event, benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art.