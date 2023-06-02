Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 June 2023 is being sold for Rs. 198645 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 231700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 June 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 231,700 Rs 212,391 Rs 202,737 Rs 173,775 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 198,645 Rs 182,091 Rs 173,815 Rs 148,984 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 19,865 Rs 18,209 Rs 17,381 Rs 14,898 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 563,152 Rs 516,220 Rs 492,758 Rs 422,364

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.