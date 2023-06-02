LHC extends Imran Khan’s bail in Zille Shah murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an extension on his bail in the Zille Shah murder case until June 6. In addition, the court has ordered him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu made this decision.

Prior to his appearance in the LHC, Imran Khan attended a hearing in an anti-terrorism case, where he sought bail in connection with the May 9 incidents of violence. During the hearing, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Batar urged the ex-prime minister to actively participate in the investigations.

Taking the podium, the PTI leader reiterated that he had received death threats. Salman Safdar, Imran’s lawyer, stated that he is willing to present arguments in all of the cases on the same day. Safdar asked the court to schedule hearings for all of the cases at the same time.

Imran Khan’s bail has been extended, giving him temporary legal protection in the Zille Shah murder case and allowing him to avoid arrest. He is, however, expected to actively cooperate with authorities during the investigation. As the legal proceedings progress, the court will decide the case’s outcome, and Imran Khan will have the opportunity to present his arguments on the scheduled day of hearings.