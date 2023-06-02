Sheharyar Afridi case: IHC serves contempt notice to IGP Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served contempt of court notice to inspector general of Police (IGP) Islamabad regarding again arrest of PTI’s Leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi.

Justice Arbab Muhammd Tahir heard the contempt of court petition against IGP Islamabad moved by Afridi against his arrest despite the court orders. Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat said that his client was arrested in violation of the orders of the IHC and he was yet to be produced before concern court. The court questioned the state counsel to answer into the matter. The lawyer said that his client was kept in death cell in the jail and prayed the court to issue written orders regarding shifting him to somewhere else. Justice Arbab Tahir remarked that how it was possible that IHC’s orders were not being executed. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till today (Friday).

SSP Operations summoned in Omar Ayub’s case

The IHC summoned SSP Operations Islamabad police in a petition regarding alleged raid at the house of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition moved by Barrister Abdullah Baber Awan and Amna Ali Advocate. The petitioner claimed that the police raided his house without the search warrants and also threatened his sixteen year old son. It prayed the court to stop the capital’s police from harassing him and issue instructions to the police for the return of his vehicle which was taken in the custody. The court summoned SSP Operations in personal capacity and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 6.

Asad Qaiser approaches IHC to avoid arrest

Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO. The petitioner had adopted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9. He said that two cases had been registered by the capital’s police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO. The petitioner also prayed the court to sought details from deputy commissioner ICT regarding actions under 3-MPO and stop DC from issuing orders for his arrest.

Khadijah Shah case

The Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure for not producing designer and PTI activist Khadijah Shah after the expiry of her judicial remand, and ordered to produce her today (Friday). A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the petition of Khadijah Shah’s father and former finance minister Salman Shah and husband Jahanzeb Amin. SSP (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood appeared in court and filed a reply. The court confirmed that the suspect was not presented for an extension in her remand. “How will a remand be granted in this situation?” the judge asked. The court expressed displeasure over not presenting Khadijah Shah in the court and inquired why she was not presented.