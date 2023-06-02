Nadia Jamil shares love story of her parents, leaves her followers emotional

Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to explain how her parents, Abdul Jalil Jamil and Nusrat Jamil, met and fell in love. The powerful actress, who lost her father in May after a protracted illness, documented her parents’ love story for her followers. ‘And then they got married…They met four years later. Ma was raised in an army family and Abu is from an old Delhi Saudagran business family. Ami is a down-to-earth, practical, political activist who enjoys dancing. Abu is a poet, philosopher and Sufi who loves Allah and nature! Both are voracious readers.’ The ‘Behadd’ star then uploaded a cute photo from her parents’ wedding day, in which her father is seen offering grapes to her mother. Jamil’s heartfelt homage to her parents brought tears to our eyes, as did Twitter. Nadia Jamil is a well-known Pakistani actress, television host, and activist. Nadia has worked in various Pakistani TV dramas, gaining recognition for her versatile acting skills and impactful performances. She has also been a part of several theatre productions.