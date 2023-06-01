May 9 protests: Pemra restricts channels from giving air time to hate mongers

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), in a recent mandate to television networks, called for a media boycott of people who incite hatred, commit violent crimes, and enable such behavior. The authority urged broadcasters to exercise caution and forego giving these people airtime.

The notification, which was released on Wednesday, noted that while the Constitution protects the right to free speech, there are some restrictions on it. The freedom of speech and expression, as well as the freedom of the press, are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of a number of things, including the glory of Islam, the integrity and defense of Pakistan, friendly relations with other states, public order, decency or morality, and contempt of court or incitement to an offense, according to Article 19 of The Constitution of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The notification emphasized the significance of striking a balance between preserving public order and preserving freedom of speech. It made reference to the events of “Black Day” on May 9, when tense demonstrations broke out across a number of cities after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody. The notification denounced the activities of political extremists who attacked government buildings and other public spaces, put people’s lives in danger, and tried to undermine the nation and its institutions.

In view of these facts, the letter instructed all satellite TV channel license holders to exercise caution and avoid unintentionally endorsing hate mongers, offenders, or their facilitators. The organization in charge of media regulation emphasized the promotion of national harmony and gave instructions on how to censor those who spread hate speech.

The notification further noted that broadcasting violent or discriminatory content should be avoided and that those who plot and carry out acts of hateful violence should not be given a platform on television. It also stated that license holders had to make sure their shows and advertisements did not harm Pakistan’s interests in terms of its ideology, security, friendly relations with other countries, public order, or state institutions, such as the armed forces.

The notification further instructed all licensees to abide by the PEMRA laws’ regulations and the rulings of superior courts by not giving airtime to people who spread hate speech and stir up opposition to the Federation and State Institutions.

All broadcasters were required to establish an efficient time delay mechanism as part of the notification in order to enable effective monitoring of the content that was being broadcast live.

The announcement said that “no licensee shall broadcast any live programme unless an effective delaying mechanism has been put in place to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in compliance with this Code.”