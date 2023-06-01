Abrarul Haq opens up about London concert fiasco amidst political resignation

Renowned singer and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, Abrarul Haq, has expressed regret for his participation in a concert held in London shortly after his resignation from politics.

In an interview with a local news channel, Haq addressed the criticism he received and offered a heartfelt apology, acknowledging that if Pakistanis were unhappy, he should not have been in London.

During the interview, Haq explained that the concert had been scheduled months before his departure from PTI and that he had already addressed this matter during a recent press conference. He clarified that the event was organised as a charity concert for a hospital under the Sahara Trust banner and he had performed without any remuneration solely for the cause of Sahara for Life Trust.

Haq also shed light on the context surrounding the incident. He revealed that his press conference and exit from politics had occurred right before the concert and there was a crucial aspect he had left out. He explained that if he had not honoured his commitment to perform, the charity’s registration in London could have been cancelled, potentially resulting in legal consequences for the organisation. Haq emphasised that it was a prior commitment and not fulfilling it would have had detrimental effects on all those associated with the charity.

Furthermore, Haq clarified that the individuals who confronted him were not PTI workers but rather “planted” people and journalists. He asserted that he went to the concert with the intention to answer questions, as he believed they were genuine queries. He expressed his disappointment that he was not allowed to respond despite his willingness to do so.

In response to the host’s question about whether it would have been better if he hadn’t gone and if he was apologizing, Haq, with a perplexed nod, expressed his apologies. He stated that he understood his people’s discontent and was deeply concerned about their feelings. Haq reiterated that he had presented his case but felt hurt by the situation.

Haq also made it clear that his decision to leave PTI was not influenced by external pressure. He joined a significant number of party leaders who resigned following the May 9 violence and announced his departure through a press conference held in Islamabad on May 27.

The incident at the concert, where ‘planted’ people mobbed Haq after his performance, resulted in a tense atmosphere and clashes between the people, the singer’s guards, and the media. London police swiftly intervened to restore order and ensure Haq’s safety. Video footage circulated showing the visibly shaken singer refusing to exit his vehicle following the commotion.

While Haq expressed regret and offered apologies for his involvement in the concert, he also emphasised the importance of understanding the circumstances surrounding the event. The singer’s intent was to support a charitable cause and he deeply regrets any hurt caused to his fans and supporters.