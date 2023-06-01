Asif asks Miftah to stop criticism of govt’s economic policies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif took to social media on Wednesday to address his party colleague Miftah Ismail regarding his recent comments on Pakistan’s economic conditions.

Khawaja Asif referred to Miftah Ismail as his “dear brother” and acknowledged his expertise and unquestionable abilities, considering his previous tenure as the finance minister. However, Khawaja Asif expressed concern over Miftah Ismail’s public criticism of the government’s economic policies, stating that the country’s current economic instability could not afford such scrutiny. He suggested that Ismail’s insights could be more beneficial if shared within the party, emphasizing the importance of party unity and reminiscing about the positive experiences and companionship they had shared in the past.

The defence minister highlighted that the party had twice entrusted Miftah Ismail with the finance ministry, indicating their recognition of his capabilities. While acknowledging Miftah Ismail’s right to be upset over his removal from the ministry, he argued that targeting the party had no justification. He stressed that political landscapes evolve, and dedicated political workers endure both favorable and challenging times, emerging victorious. PML-N leader concluded his message by expressing his preference for addressing the matter on social media due to the pervasive criticism faced by the party across various media platforms.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee to recommend the mechanism to engage foreign law firm of strategy for treaties with investment provisions (TIPS). According to the spokesperson for the ministry, representative of Board of Investment, Privatization Commission, Attorney General Office and PPRA attended the meeting. The committee was constituted by the Cabinet to recommend the mechanism for engaging reputed international law firms for transactions and appointment of financial and legal advisors.