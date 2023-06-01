Meghan Markle could make $29,000 from sponsorship deal ahead of blog relaunch

New research reveals how much Meghan Markle could stand to make as a ‘full-time influencer’ now that she’s rumoured to be relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig. The findings, pulled together by JeffBet, take into account the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram audience, engagement rate and average likes, to calculate her earnings. Rumours are circulating that the actress-turned-royal is looking to return to her blogging ‘passion project’, as she recently filed new paperwork with the US Trademark and Patent Office, with fans speculating she plans to compete with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. She’s also expressed a keen interest in influencing, having released her Netflix documentary, and more recently contributing a recipe to chef José Andrés new cookbook. Meghan and her husband are no stranger to monetizing their endeavours, either, having signed an $22 million deal with Spotify to launch their first podcast series back in 2020. If Markle were to return to her lifestyle site which offered advice, recipes and self-love tips, it stands to reason that she’ll be looking to advertise her favourite products and brands online.

And if those promoted products were to make their way over to the couples’ Instagram – which currently has 9.4 million followers and a 5.82 percent engagement rate – they could make a small fortune for just one upload, as they’re valued at $29.9k per sponsored post.

This means that it would take Meghan just 27 sponsored posts a year to cover the couples’ reported $800,000 that they spent each year as members of the Royal Family – which were previously paid for by the now King Charles III, through the Duchy of Cornwall.

It would also take her just 66 Instagram posts to earn the $1.9 million Royal Family clothing budget, which reportedly skyrocketed after Meghan and Harry’s engagement. The Duchess of Sussex has shown her support for a variety of brands since meeting Harry, which could point to available partnerships in the future – including Givenchy, who she wore during The Fashion Awards five years ago, Aritzia, and Hugo Boss.

In fact, both Meghan and Harry are likely to earn big over the next year if their endeavours continue, with the Prince rumoured to have pocketed at least $19.7 million from his memoir Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time earlier this year.

To really put in perspective how much Meghan could make from returning to her influencer ways – she’d earn more per sponsored post than ‘IT girl’ Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, sister-in-law Kate Middleton could earn considerably more than Markle, with an estimated per-post worth of $47.7k, based on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram.

Speaking on the findings, a JeffBet spokesperson said: “It’s been really interesting to see how Meghan Markle has chosen to use her platform after departing from the Royal Family – and it stands to reason she’d look to return to her pre-engagement passion projects, now that she has the time, space and freedom to. “Despite that, it’s a bit uncanny to imagine how much she – and Prince Harry – could make from advertising their favourite products online. Their per-post value is astronomical and realistically they stand to make even more than that, based on their relevance alone. “It’ll be fascinating to see whether Meghan does relaunch her lifestyle blog and if so, whether it’ll be similar to before, or if it’ll naturally become more commercial to compete with the likes of Gwyneth’s Goop, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh.”