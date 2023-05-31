Islam a religion of peace and harmony: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON DC: “Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) has upheld spirituality, knowledge and values in its outreach and humanitarian work spanning decades,” said Masood Khan Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States while addressing ‘Scholars and Community Leaders Recognition Lunch’ hosted by ICNA.

ICNA’s yearly convention in Baltimore this year was attended by more than 25,000 people in which 160 speaking session were held addressed by more than 100 speakers. Muslim Americans from across the US and different parts of the world along with their families attended the convention.

Pak Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan also attended the luncheon.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that ICNA over the years has raised awareness about the tenets and practices of Islam anchored in humanitarianism. In doing so ICNA has contributed to individual self development and community connectivity.

He thanked ICNA and the Helping Hand for mobilizing humanitarian assistance for Pakistan during flood response and rehabilitation.

“Pakistan would always remember ICNA for generating $15 million to help victims of floods and its leaders for visiting flood areas during the height of the catastrophe,” he said.

The same spirit of humanitarianism drove ICNA’s campaign to raise funds to come to rescue of victims of catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria early this year raising more that $10 million, the Ambassador said.

Paying rich tribute to Dr. Mohsin Ansari, President ICNA, Ambassador Masood Khan said that this organization had advocated protection of rights of Muslims and non-Muslims alike to create a harmonious society.

The Ambassador said that all Muslims living in United States should be thankful to rich ambiance and integrative environment provided by its people which assimilates people of all faiths and diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“America has been a catalyst for growth and prosperity of Muslims living here,” the Ambassador said.

In his remarks, President ICNA Dr. Mohsin Ansari highlighted major achievements of the organization and briefed the participants about a range of humanitarian services that ICNA was rendering to the people regardless of any consideration whatsoever.

He said that ICNA in 2022 impacted lives of more than 10.5 million individuals and provided its services not only in the United States but also in other parts of the world which were affected by calamities. He said that the organization provided relief to 10 million people during recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. It was informed that Helping Hand was taking care of 23000 orphan children.

During the convention, Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan was awarded ‘Community Service Award’ by ICNA for his untiring efforts and leadership role in bringing the communities and philanthropic organizations together especially during difficult times of natural calamities.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hasan Mercan thanked ICNA for its humanitarian services during the earthquake in Turkey. He also thanked Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America for provision of much need medical assistance to the earthquake victims.

Ambassador Masood Khan, during the convention, also felicitated his Turkish counterpart on re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.