Masood calls for ‘coalition of humanitarian organizations’

WASHINGTON: Ambassador Masood Khan today called for setting up a coordination body to streamline and synergize activities of all volunteers, philanthropists, professionals and others belonging to Pak diaspora in the United States.

“The overwhelming trust and confidence reposed by the diaspora and the US philanthropists over Pak humanitarian organizations is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us. The services rendered by these organizations for the welfare of humanity and especially during calamities would have greater impact with better coordination and synergy among these organizations,” said the Ambassador.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan led by the President of the Foundation Mr. Muhammad Abdus Shakoor.

The President Khidmat Foundation briefed the Ambassador about a range of welfare activities which were being undertaken by organization with active support from Pakistani community residing in the United States.

It was informed that Al-Khidmat Foundation had set up twelve mobile health facilities in Sindh and Balochistan during recent floods. The organization registered over thirty thousand pregnant women in the calamity stricken areas and catered to their needs including their nutrition requirements. The organization collected 5-6 million dollars in the United States and provided relief to those who were the victims of natural climate induced calamity.

Mr. Muhammad Abdus Shakoor informed that the work of Al-Khidmat Foundation was being recognized and appreciated by world leaders and renowned global bodies including UN Secretary General, the Obama Foundation and other leaders for the USA, the UK, Germany, Japan and Norway.

Al-Khidmat Foundation also served brothers and sisters of Turkey and Syria when a devastating earthquake wreaked havoc and resulted in huge loss of lives and property in these countries.

The Ambassador was informed that the Foundation was serving in every nook and corner of Pakistan and was reaching out to communities regardless of any consideration of caste, color and creed.

The Ambassador appreciated the selfless efforts being made by the organization in upholding cherished values of humanity and projecting true image of Pakistani society at international level.

Masood Khan said that Al-Khidmat Foundation had set the highest standards of service, transparency and effectiveness during recent catastrophes such as COVID-19, floods in Pakistan and earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Discussing the need to create synergies among humanitarian organizations holding expertise in various fields, the Ambassador called for employing technology to facilitate streamlining of humanitarian activities.

The Ambassador proposed that humanitarian organizations in Pakistan could form a coalition within Pakistan to maximize their international outreach, avoid duplication and improved coordination.

Mr. Muhammad Abdus Shakoor appreciated the suggestion and pointed out that the idea could be further developed in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).