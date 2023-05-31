Maya Ali makes fun of Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

Maya Ali to receive ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year’ award on Nov 4 Fans adore how Maya Ali, a Pakistani actress, wears these simple outfits and has shared some of her best ironing tips. Maya, one of the most beautiful actresses in the country, has appeared in many super-hit dramas such as Man Mayal, Pehli Si Mohabbat, Dur e Shewar, and Ladon Mai Pali. Maya Ali has recently shared a video of herself in which she got spotted ironing her clothes. Without naming Maryam Nawaz, she shared the post with a caption, “When you don’t have electricity for eight hours and Baaki Ap samjhdar hain.” https://dailytimes.com.pk/assets/uploads/2023/05/31/1685477543-1801.mp4 Earlier, Maryam Nawaz in an interview said that she had to use a frying pan to iron her clothes in jail because there was no iron available there. This statement did not go well with the netizens and they trolled her on social media.