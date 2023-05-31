Tourism Summit 2023: ICCI delegation reviews arrangements

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) delegation on Tuesday visited Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to review the arrangements for the first ICC Tourism Summit 2023 scheduled for the promotion of tourism in the northern regions.

The delegation headed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari met with the GB government officials, security agencies and administration officers, said a news release. They also visited various tourist points and were briefed about the business activities in the area. The first ICC Tourism Summit 2023 was organized by Islamabad Chamber and is scheduled to be held in July this year. Provincial Minister of Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan welcomed Islamabad Chamber for promoting tourism in the region adding that the GB government would provide full cooperation regarding the event.

“Islamabad Chamber should cooperate for the improvement of the dry fruit industry in GB due to lack of proper storage and supply system, dried fruit worth millions is lost every year” he added. He urged that the GB hotel industry also needed the investment. President ICCI expressed his gratitude to the provincial government for its cooperation in organizing the summit and said Chamber is trying to promote tourism in the region.

The northern regions of Pakistan can become the central points for tourism in the region, he said adding that there was a need to improve the infrastructure. He said that the hotel industry, roads and other facilities are necessary for the promotion of tourism. Launching of international flights is indispensable in the promotion of tourism. He said that government should develop Skardu airport as per international standards and that tourism is the most profitable industry in the world, unfortunately, Pakistan is still far behind in this sector compared to its potential. We need branding of tourist destinations to attract foreign tourists and hoped that the Summit will improve the soft image of Pakistan.

During the visit, Commandant Officer ASF Syed Yasin Shah, Station Commander Skardu, DIG Gilgit-Baltistan Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Farrukh Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Skardu also met the President ICCI. The officers of the security agencies assured him that all the agencies will play their role as hosts for the summit and fool-proof security would be provided to the guests coming to attend the summit.

The officers of the security agencies assured him that all the agencies will play their role as hosts for the summit and fool-proof security would be provided to the guests coming to attend the summit. During the visit, the delegation also visited other tourist places including Kachura Lake, Cold Desert, Shangri-La Fort, Deosai.