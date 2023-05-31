NSU shines globally

The National Skills University Islamabad has been selected for the UNESCO-UNEVOC initiative for promoting systematic digital transformation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). A notification received from the UNEVOC Center, Shenzhen Polytechnic China, states, “This letter is to formally confirm that the UNEVOC Centre, National Skills University Islamabad, Pakistan, has been recognized as one of the key partners for the UNEVOC Network Coaction Initiative 2023. We believe that your center’s expertise and commitment will greatly contribute to the success of this project and help us achieve our shared objectives. By collaborating closely, we can bridge the digital skills gap and foster sustainable development in our regions and countries.”

The Vice-Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad described this participation as a recognition of the university in promoting skills education across the country and working with international partners. Other participating institutions in this initiative of transforming TVET education include Preah Kossomak Polytechnic Institute, Cambodia; Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore; Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia; Zhejiang Technical Institute of Economics, China. The leading institution for digital transformation initiatives is Shenzhen Polytechnic, China. All participating universities will jointly work to identify and share good practices related to the digital transformation of skills education and share on a unified platform. A meeting of all university leaders for this project will be held in Shenzhen Polytechnic, China.

It is important to mention that proceeding and conference of this digital transforming skills education initiative will be publicly accessible in Urdu, English, Chinese, and Khmer. It will be a unique opportunity for the Pakistani nation to learn about the global efforts of National Skills University Islamabad to promote skills education in our national language. It is important to mention that NSU was part of a similar initiative, the UNESCO-UNEVOC Co-Action Initiative for the “Future Foresight Institutional Capacity for Post-COVID-19 World” project.