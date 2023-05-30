JIT COMPRISES FIVE OFFICERS FROM PROVINCIAL POLICE FORCE: Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been summoned on Tuesday (today) to join the proceedings of the joint investigation team comprised to probe the May 9 attack at the Lahore Corps Commander’s house – also known as Jinnah House. A notice from the office of Lahore’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (investigation) said the PTI chief was required to attend the DIG’s office at 4pm to join the investigation.

The former premier will be questioned regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9. The reports said that the investigators have already obtained details from the arrested suspects regarding their connections with Zaman Park. On May 27, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9. According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed as the convener of the JIT. The JIT comprises four other officers from the provincial police force, as mentioned in the notification. Allegedly, several PTI leaders and workers attacked Jinnah House when they entered the premises to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retd) Ziaul Hassan, who served as inspector general of police in Punjab and Sindh, was also arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.