WANA elders, Army officials discuss measures for peace in area

Security forces held a detailed meeting with local people and elders of Sarvekai Tehsil of Upper South Waziristan. Importance of education, employment opportunities for youth in the IT sector and cooperation with security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region were discussed during the discussion. Locals appreciated the cooperation of the security forces for posting additional staff at Government High School Sarvekai. Additionally, security forces have provided Wi-Fi and Internet connection to Al Badr IT Center, so that students can avail this facility to improve their IT skills, the locals also vowed to continue providing all possible assistance to the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area. The tribal elders said that the services of Pakistan Army and FC South are not only commendable but the forces deserve praise.