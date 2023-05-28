Development projects grind to halt as Rs714 billion remain unspent

As per the report released by the planning commission for the financial year 2023, the total expenditure related to public sector development program was planned to be Rs727 billion which was later reduced to Rs714 billion.

However, as per the released document, in the first 10 months (July-April) of the ongoing financial year, funds of Rs252 billion were spent. The federal government issued Rs439 billion to the federal departments however amount of only Rs252 billion has been spent so far with Rs274 billion not been spent and almost Rs186billion of ministries have also not been spent.

The report also mentioned that the cabinet division also proposed spending Rs91 billion – Rs90 billion released, only Rs56 billion spent. In the same manner, amount of Rs44 billion was proposed for the Higher Education Commission – Rs37 billion released, Rs24 billion spent. Likewise, funds of Rs13 billion were approved for the National Food Security and Research – Rs6.8 billion released, Rs2.8 billion spent. Similarly, Rs31 billion proposed for Railway’s development expenditure – only Rs17 billion spent out of released Rs25 billion.

In the same manner, Rs97 billion were proposed for the Water Resource division and only Rs59 billion spent so far and for the National Highway, Rs111 billion were approved – Rs35 billion spent out of Rs76 billion released.

Meanwhile, budget of Rs131 billion was proposed for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and erstwhile FATA areas – however only Rs41 billion spent out of Rs78 billion released by the centre so far. For other divisions, funds of Rs182 billion proposed however only Rs11 billion have been spent till now.