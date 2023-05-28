Sanaullah reveals ‘PTI’s plot’ to malign LEAs

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned to highlight human rights violations in Pakistan at the global scale after orchestrating a simulated raid at a certain known party worker, involving a rape and casualties caused by gunfire, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a press conference after midnight on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said that intelligence agencies intercepted an audio that sheds light on a conspiracy hatched by the PTI to malign the country’s law-enforcement agencies. The PML-N minister said that the intercepted conversation revealed a plot about a planned raid on the house of a certain known PTI worker that will involve casualties as a result of firing.

The minister also divulged a sinister second plot involving the intention to commit a heinous act of rape. The primary objective behind this abhorrent scheme was to maliciously shift the blame onto law enforcement agencies, thereby igniting a global outcry. The interior minister said that the PTI aims to raise the issue of human rights violations at the international level, citing the incident.

Furthermore, he underlined the criticality of the situation, saying the plan was slated for implementation tonight. However, the characters involved in the conversation were intently monitored, he noted, adding that it was imperative to promptly alert the nation about the malicious intentions of the plotters. The federal minister firmly asserted that those responsible for the events on May 9 would face appropriate consequences. It was evident that the purpose of the orchestrated drama was to mislead the people of Pakistan, he said.