Govt revokes diplomatic passports of 10 PTI leaders

The federal government revoked on Saturday the diplomatic passports of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Parvez Khattak, Sheikh Rasheed and six other political leaders associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The move comes amid a slew of incarcerations, legal harassment and defamatory public campaigns against the PTI and its top leadership. The past week has seen several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Amir Kayani, Jai Prakash, Aftab Siddiqui and Sanjay Gangwani, announcing their exit from the party. Some, like Dr Mazari and Chaudhry, have also announced a break from politics altogether. Rumors abound that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who has been incarcerated since May 11, with local police maintaining ignorance over his whereabouts before the Islamabad High Court, may quit the party soon. The court was informed by the Attorney General of Pakistan that Qureshi is being held at Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, former federal minister Asad Umar announced his resignation from his position as PTI secretary general on May 24 shortly after his release from Adiala Jail. Umar clarified, however, that he was not parting ways with the PTI.