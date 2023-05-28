Sarah Khan serves style goals in new pictures

A-list actor Sarah Khan served some major style goals in her viral pictures from a recent vacation. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor treated her fans with some new pictures from her latest getaway to an unannounced place. Her lookbook from the trip is truly the lesson for vacation style. The fashionista stuck to her easy breezy and comfortable yet super chic midi dresses which she paired with comfy white sneakers and statement red handbag throughout. Khan seemed to have completely ditched makeup for the vacay and is seen sporting au-naturale glowy face with a flush of colour.

In one of her posts on the photo and video sharing application, Khan is seen skating her way while she sneaked a shirt from her husband Falak Shabir’s closet, and safe to say she is good with those wheels.

The viral posts received love from her millions of followers on the gram who liked her posts and dropped complimenting comments. Sarah Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry, who also enjoys a huge popularity in the online sphere. She boasts over 10.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.

In one of her recent chat show outings, Khan revealed that she joined the showbiz industry to become a singer. The actor disclosed that she had in fact visited a studio to record a rendition of the national anthem, where the makers of her debut project approached her for the role.