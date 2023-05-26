Anti-corruption dept files case against Imran’s sister Uzma Khan

In a significant development, the anti-corruption department of Punjab on Friday filed a case of forgery against Uzma Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The case was registered at the Dera Ghazi Khan police station, with Uzma Khan being accused of fraudulently acquiring 5261 kanals of land at an undervalued price. The First Information Report (FIR) states that the land, estimated to be worth 6 billion rupees, was allegedly purchased for a mere 13 crore rupees through forgery. Uzma Khan, her husband Ahad Khan, and Usman Buzdar are claimed to have taken possession of 500 kanals of the land. The victims, who claim to have been wronged in the alleged land acquisition, filed applications at the relevant police station, prompting the anti-corruption department to take action. Uzma Khan purportedly acquired the land in the name of the Greater Thal Canal project following the announcement of funding from the Asian Development Bank.