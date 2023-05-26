Sameera Reddy shares her experience of visiting Disneyland Paris for the first time

Visiting Disneyland is a dream of many people, especially children. The same, recently, came true for Sameera Reddy who finally got to explore the theme park along with her family. “Took me 44 years to see Disneyland for the first time,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from Disneyland Paris.

The actor-influencer added that the universe wanted her to experience this with her babies and it was worth the wait. “I was a child all over again and I can’t tell you how happy it made me to have this first with my kids and Akshai,” she wrote.

Alongside the pictures, Sameera also shared tips for those who are planning to visit Disneyland Paris. “Book in advance,” she wrote, suggesting everyone book advance two-day tickets to visit both the theme parks. She added that the RER trains (Réseau Express Régional) were very convenient and cost-effective from Paris, and it took them just 45 minutes to reach.

Asking everyone to not miss the grand parade in the evening, Sameera wrote, “Though, it was tough to stay awake for the 11 pm fireworks show, it was one of the most spectacular things we experienced.”

Talking about her kids, she added, “Nyra was not 1.02 m in height so she missed a few things but there were lots of options for both her and Hans. Her afternoon naps were tough because it’s the age you don’t really use a stroller but you need one.”

She suggested everyone carry snacks in a backpack and get fast-track passes. “Fast-track passes do help cut the line but not for all rides. They are fab if you can get them. Don’t miss the Lion King and Mickey the Magician shows. They are free but to beat the crowd, if you have a Mastercard you can secure a seat at the city hall desk 2 hours prior,” the actor wrote.

In a separate post, Sameera shared her experience of visiting the Walt Disney Studios which, she said, is “fully action-packed”. “Parents, don’t miss The Avengers Flight Force experience. It’s insanely good. Disney is about us having fun. The studio effects with the roller coaster were just amazing. The minimum height was 1.2 m so Hans could do it.”

“Nyra loved the Lightning Mac Queen Cars experience and her favourite was the Stitch show. Hans loved the Avengers Campus and the Spider-Man experience! I met Groot, whom I just love love love,” she wrote, concluding that she stayed at the Art of Marvel hotel at the Disney Village which was “super cool” for the kids with its decor and vibe. She concluded by sharing that all Disney hotel guests get one hour earlier access to the parks before they open. Disneyland Paris is an extremely popular entertainment resort in Chessy, France, comprising two theme parks, resort hotels, Disney Nature Rosts, a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex, and a golf course. It celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022. By then, more than 350 million people had visited the destination, making it the most visited theme park in Europe.