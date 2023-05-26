BoK opens two new branches in Islamabad

Bank of Khyber, one of the leading financial institutions in Pakistan, is proud to announce the grand inauguration of two new branches in the capital city of Islamabad. The Bank’s expansion into the sectors I-8 and E-11 marks another milestone in its mission to provide convenient banking services to customers across the country.

Salma Barkaat and Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD /CEO, Bank of Khyber inaugurated the branches. Mr. Sher Muhammad – Group Head of Conventional Banking, Mr. Asim Bashir Group Head Digital Banking along with other senior executives also attended the branch inauguration. Mr. Khan Muhammad CEO CERD, Mrs. Qazi President Women chambers of commerce, Mr. Shaukat Hayat CEO LandMark & Ahmer Qazi Auditor Consultant also graced the occasion with their presence. The newly inaugurated branches, located in sectors I-8 and E-11 of Islamabad, bring the Bank of Khyber’s comprehensive range of financial solutions closer to the residents, businesses, and organizations in these vibrant communities. The opening of these branches is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and fostering economic growth in the region.

Customers visiting the I-8 and E-11 branches can avail themselves of a wide array of services, including personal banking, business banking, trade finance, agricultural finance, and digital banking solutions. The Bank’s well-trained and professional staff will be readily available to assist customers in managing their finances effectively and efficiently.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director/CEO of Bank of Khyber, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, saying, “We are delighted to extend our presence in Islamabad with the opening of these two new branches. This expansion is a reflection of our commitment to serving our customers better and bringing them closer to our innovative financial solutions. We are confident that these branches will not only facilitate the residents but also contribute to the city’s economic development.”