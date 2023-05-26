Eternal sacrifice of brave martyr will never be forgotten: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that DSP Tariq Kumboh Shaheed has secured the future of the country and the nation by sacrificing his life and this eternal sacrifice of brave martyrs will never be forgotten. Dr. Usman Anwar said that our brave martyrs are sacrificing themselves fearlessly to secure the future of the nation and the best welfare of the heirs of these martyrs is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police. IG Punjab said that we are trying for the best welfare of the families of martyrs and to solve thier problems. He expressed these views today while meeting the widow and daughter of DSP Tariq Kamboh on the occasion of his arrival at Shaheed’s home. IG Punjab inquired about the welfare of the martyr’s heirs, got aware of the issues and paid tribute to DSP Tariq Kamboh’s great services and sacrifice. The brave officer of Punjab Police, Tariq Kamboh, was martyred in a terrorist attack near Federal Colony Lahore on 16 December 2000. In recognition of his unparalleled services, a building of the Central Police Office was also named after DSP Tariq Kamboh.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking exemplary measures for the welfare of police personnel and in this regard, grants of Rs. 30 lac 50 thousand has been issued for injured personnel. IG Punjab approved payment of more than 03 million rupees to 15 officials for medical expenses. According to the details, Constable Arif Hussain was given Rs. 03 lac for medical treatment. Likewise T/ASI Mubahsir Waseem, constables Muhammad Ramzan, Ibraheem Yaqub were given 03 lac rupees each for medical bills. Sub Inspector Fakhar Abbas, Constables Aamir, Ghulam Murtaza, Faizan Ali, Umar Hussain were given 02 lakhs each for medical expenses. Sub-inspector Owais Akram, constables Waseem Ahmed, Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali and Khurram Shehzad were given Rs.150,000 each.

A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, in which the cases of injured personnel sent by the heads of various regions, districts and units were reviewed in detail. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members attended the meeting. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, intensive measures are being taken for the welfare of the personnel injured or sick during duty and all available resources are being utilized for the health welfare of the constabulary.