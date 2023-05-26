Time to transform Pakistan, Korea mutual contacts into economic ties: Naqvi

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office today in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and Korea hold excellent friendly relations between one and other. Time has come to transform mutual contacts into economic relations. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the exchange of trade delegations will enhance economic and business relations. One window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the Korean investors can fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab adding that the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that there is a great potential in the workforce of Pakistan and there is a great demand of this workforce in Korea as well. Korea can greatly benefit from the workforce of Pakistan. The Korean Ambassador stated that we deeply desire to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government and are willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab government in this regard.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal, Commander Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, paid a visit to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.

The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. The attacks on military installations and monuments of the martyrs were condemned during the discussion, and unwavering solidarity was expressed towards the martyrs and their families.

The CM lauded the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its consistent demonstration of bravery and valor. The officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Navy, who dedicate themselves to defending our naval frontiers, are a source of immense pride for the nation, he added. It is reassuring to know that the Pakistan Navy, alongside the Pakistan Air Force and the Army, has consistently delivered a fitting response to enemy aggression, the CM said.

The CM concluded by emphasizing that the role played by the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding our naval territories will be forever etched in golden words, symbolizing their invaluable contribution to the defense of Pakistan. News Desk

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the nation for commemorating the martyrs’ honor day in a commendable manner.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM expressed his satisfaction with the fervent and enthusiastic celebration of the day. He acknowledged that the nation observed this day with great zeal and determination, standing in solidarity with the martyrs and their families. Furthermore, he emphasized that the nation has effectively conveyed a clear message to the terrorists and troublemakers associated with May 09. The nation has firmly stated that any disrespect towards the martyrs, their families, and national memorials will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The CM has asserted that the nation continues to stand united with the martyrs and their families. He urged the wrongdoers to comprehend the deep emotional attachment of Pakistanis, which surpasses their sinister intentions. The nation remains steadfast and undeterred, with every conspiracy having failed. The nation has fully recognized the faces of the wrongdoers and the propagators of discord; he said and concluded that the brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces are our precious assets.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office.

During the meeting, both expressed unwavering solidarity with the martyrs and their families. Furthermore, the CM reiterated his firm commitment to ensure that all wrongdoers face the full force of the law, highlighting that the desecration of martyrs’ memorials amounts to an attack on the very foundation of Pakistan. He emphasized that no wrongdoer will evade the consequences of their actions.

In addition, both discussed strategies to combat the sale and usage of illicit drugs. They reached a mutual agreement to implement further measures aimed at curbing the buying, selling, and usage of drugs. They also emphasized the importance of stringent monitoring of entry and exit points in Punjab. To combat the drug mafia, they decided to intensify operations, through robust checks and balances, to suppress the illegal drug business and its consumption.

The CM affirmed that the crackdown against individuals involved in the online sale of drugs or their distribution near educational institutions will persist in the province. He further announced the provincial government’s commitment to provide comprehensive assistance for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, including the construction of a dedicated hospital.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), senior ANF officials, and others.