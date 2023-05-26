Kylie Jenner thinks it’s time for her family to address the beauty standards they’re setting

Kylie Jenner knows that beauty is more than skin deep. The Kardashians star recently brought up her family’s contribution to the ideals and unrealistic expectations they’ve helped to create. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” Kylie said in the trailer for the upcoming third season of the Hulu series, which dropped April 27. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.” The 25-year-old’s comments come a week after she addressed the cosmetics treatments she’s gotten done to her face. “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” she told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder noted that she doesn’t regret enhancing her pout. “I had my one lip insecurity thing,” she admitted, “so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.” Kylie first spoke about getting lip injections on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.