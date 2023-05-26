World Bank approves $213m for flood-affected communities of Balochistan

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved $213 million in financing to enhance risk protection and improve essential services and livelihoods in communities impacted by the floods of 2022, with a focus on Balochistan.

“We will be working closely with the Government of Balochistan to support the affected communities by providing livelihood support and rehabilitating irrigation and flood protection infrastructures,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“This will not only help restore livelihoods but also protect the population by improving their resilience to potential future climate-related disasters and natural hazards. This project is part of the comprehensive package of post-flood rehabilitation and resilient-reconstruction program agreed with the authorities.”

About 35,100 homeowners will receive housing reconstruction grants from the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) to rebuild their homes in accordance with resilience standards, and smallholder farmers will receive livelihood grants to support livestock, encourage climate-smart agriculture, and engage in other productive activities. Repairing damaged community infrastructure and facilities, such as water supply, irrigation, roads, and community facilities, will also assist in restoring essential services.

“Balochistan is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical location, socioeconomic background, and climate change,” said Yoro Sidibe, Senior Water Specialist at the World Bank. “This project will help provide economic opportunities to the affected communities while ensuring social inclusion and participation. It will also strengthen institutional capacity in terms of preparedness and response to future disasters.”

A total of 2.7 million people in a few communities in Balochistan’s calamity-declared districts will profit from the project. By combining resilient protection infrastructure with improved early warning systems and ensuring that women have access to this system and disaster risk management information, it will reduce the likelihood of flooding. IFRAP will improve institutional capacity at the provincial and local levels while restoring degraded watersheds.