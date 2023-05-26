Britney Spears feels ‘fortunate’ after putting ‘things right’ with her estranged mother

Britney Spears acknowledged a meeting with her estranged mother Lynne Spears, revealing that they have reconciled after a years-long fight.

Just months after extending an olive branch to her mother, the Toxic singer traveled to Los Angeles to meet her daughter, about a year and a half after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

Britney confirmed their reunion on Instagram, sharing details of her three-year reunion with Lynne with a childhood photo of herself.

“After three years, my darling mama arrived at my home yesterday… “It’s been so long,” Spears captioned the photo.