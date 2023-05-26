Britney Spears feels ‘fortunate’ after putting ‘things right’ with her estranged mother

Britney Spears acknowledged a meeting with her estranged mother Lynne Spears, revealing that they have reconciled after a years-long fight. Just months after extending an olive branch to her mother, the Toxic singer traveled to Los Angeles to meet her daughter, about a year and a half after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. Britney confirmed their reunion on Instagram, sharing details of her three-year reunion with Lynne with a childhood photo of herself. “After three years, my darling mama arrived at my home yesterday… “It’s been so long,” Spears captioned the photo. “… with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she added hinting at reconciliation with Lynne. “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!” Britney went on to refer to an old post of hers when she expressed her desire to have coffee with her mother, writing, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!!” “Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Britney concluded. As reported by TMZ, Lynne was captured at LAX airport after she landed in Los Angeles to meet Britney at her house where she resides with husband Sam Asghari. Lynne first met her friend and manager Cade Hudson at his home and then went to meet Britney, a reunion that lasted for about 30 minutes. An insider also spilt to Page Six that Britney knew about her mother’s visit beforehand as the two have been “texting more frequently” lately.