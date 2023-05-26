Sanjay Leela Bhansali denies reshooting ‘Heeramandi’

Bollywood’s veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali refuted the rumours regarding the reshoot of his upcoming web series ‘Heeramandi’.

For the unversed, it was reported earlier this week that the veteran is not content with the way the filming of his upcoming series is rolling out, and has decided to take over the camera himself in order to reshoot some parts, which were previously filmed by his associates. However, a source close to the filmmaker has refuted these reports, terming them ‘mischievous rumours’. “There is no truth to these mischievous rumours. There is no re-shoot,” the insider clarified.

“SLB is a perfectionist and really goes into details of things but he is very happy with everything,” the source noted.

However, going by the original plans, Bhansali will direct two of the important episodes, including the premiere and the finale. As for the much-anticipated series, ‘Heeramandi’ stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as the three generations of courtesans. The synopsis suggests that the web series will ‘explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.