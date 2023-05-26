Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song step out hand-in-hand after welcoming second child

It was parents’ day out for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, this time as dad and mom of two.

The Home Alone alum and the Suite Life star were spotted walking together in Los Angeles on April 25, more than a month after E! News confirmed the engaged couple welcomed their second son. For their outing, Macaulay, 42, wore a blue button-down shirt, black pants and black sneakers, while Brenda, 35, sported a white and red ringer tee, flared blue jeans and white sneakers.

The couple, also parents to son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, are notoriously private and have remained mum about welcoming their new addition. But Macaulay’s brother Kieran Culkin, 40, spoke about his baby nephew last month while discussing the possibility of getting his and his wife Jazz Charton’s own children, daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3, and son Wilder Wolf, 20 months, together with his brother’s.

“Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York,” the Succession actor told Access Hollywood at the HBO show’s season four premiere March 20. “I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is just no getting on a plane and going.”

Kieran added, “I haven’t met number two yet and they haven’t met number two yet either because we just haven’t been able to figure that out.”