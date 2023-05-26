India overtakes China as world’s most populated nation

According to the most recent United Nations Population Division data, India has surpassed China as the world’s most populous country.

India now holds the official record for the largest population, with an estimated population of over 1.425 billion people. India accomplished this feat despite having a land area nearly three times smaller than China. China, which had held the population record since the 1950s, peaked at 1.426 billion people in 2022 before declining.

According to United Nations data, while India’s population growth rate has slowed, it is still higher than that of China. However, both countries fertility rates have declined.

The population growth rate in India in 2023 will be 0.61 percent, the lowest since 1960. This is significantly lower than the population growth rates in Bangladesh, Morocco, and Colombia.

Despite the slowdown, India continues to have a large number of women entering their reproductive years, which contributes to the country’s population growth. Indeed, India is the leading contributor to global working-age population growth, accounting for 23% of the increase between 2020 and 2025.

In terms of demographics, India has a sizable proportion of its population in different age groups. According to the United Nations Population Fund, 25 percent of India’s population is under the age of 14, while 68 percent is between the ages of 15 and 64. China, on the other hand, has a lower proportion of its population in the younger age groups.

India’s population growth has implications that go beyond demographics. The country attracts a large number of tourists, with millions of visitors from all over the world visiting famous attractions such as the Taj Mahal and the Amber Palace.

India’s newfound status as the world’s most populous country highlights the numerous challenges and opportunities that await it. To ensure sustainable development and high quality of life for its growing population, the government will need to address issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, and resource management.