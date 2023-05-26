Ronsford Beaton’s action cleared, can resume bowling

LONDON: West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been cleared to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal following an assessment in England. Beaton was suspended from bowling by Cricket West Indies in March this year after his action was deemed illegal by an independent assessor at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing centre for suspect bowling actions. The pacer was reported during Guyana Harpy Eagles’ West Indies Championship first-class match against Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium, where he picked up five wickets. Beaton then underwent remedial work to remodel his action, and video footage was sent to Loughborough University for analysis earlier this month. This is the third time Beaton has faced suspension and subsequently cleared over a suspect action. After only his second ODI appearance against New Zealand in December 2017, he was reported and later suspended after failing an independent assessment of his action. But he successfully remodelled his action in the subsequent months, and was cleared to bowl again in late August 2018 before being suspended again in November 2019. Beaton has played two ODIs for West Indies, both in December 2017.