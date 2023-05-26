Arsalan impresses on first day of 34th National Games Golf

QUETTA: The four-day and 72-hole competition for individual gold started at the par-70, Quetta Golf Club Golf Course here Thursday in a way that can only be described as stirring for a youngster like Mohammad Arsalan who is participating in this grand event under the umbrella of Pakistan Army. This young one, who learnt his golf at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, is trying to seek high honours in his golfing career. And yesterday, fortunately for him, he managed to surface as a champion in the making through a classy performance against adversaries who enjoyed national level rankings and were considered established golf players of merit. With a first round score of par 70 compiled through four birdies, ten regulation pars and four bogies, he was placed on top of the leaderboard and looked set to challenge the might of his rivals.

Placed two strokes behind was Mohammad Arsalan at a score of gross 72 as well as Nouman Ilyas, another young one from Lahore. Other competitors placed well for a fling at the prized gold medal were motivated ones like Asif Khan (Police) at gross 73, Shahzaib Jahan (Army) at 74 and Hussain Hamid (WAPDA) at 74. A few more looking good were Ahmed Zafar Hayat of Punjab Golf Association, Salman Jehangir (WAPDA), Usama Nadeem (PAF) and Irtiza Hussain (Navy). Ahmed Zafar scored gross 75 while Salman, Usama and Irtiza played the first round in a score of gross 76. Some other mentionable names were Mohammad Shoaib 77, Nouman Asghar 77, Muslim Abbas 78 and Asghar Ali Shah 79. Also at 79 was Mekayl Majid. In the Inter Team Championship, Army, comprising Muhammad Arsalan, Shahzaib Jahan, Nouman Ilyas and Mohammad Shoaib, were leading with a team score of 216. WAPDA, Hussain Hamid, Salman Jehangir, Noman Asghar and Danish Javed, were placed second at a score of 227. Police were placed third and Punjab fourth.