Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the threshold of definite triumph

Ahead of Turkey’s May 14, 2023, elections, Western powers aggressively launched a campaign against President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an through phony snap polls and surveys conducted by companies, tried their best to establish that Erdogan has lost his popularity among masses and portrayed him as dictator in the eyes of masses.

In Turkey, Erdogan is largely considered as a strong statesman and able leader but is disliked by the Western powers; the main reason that Erdogan’s prime objective is to lead Turkey towards development and prosperous country. The Turkish leadership through its acumen lately turned the war scenario in Azerbaijan, which was totally unacceptable to the West.

Survey companies had predicted that K?l?çdaro?lu would secure 56% of the total votes, whereas Erdogan would only obtain 42% in the elections.

Surveys were conducted under specific agenda to distract the public and molding opinion against Erdogan. Public at large, legal experts, majority of politicians have now demanded of the Turkish government to take action against these survey companies and should ban them abruptly because of their role in transmitting negative.

As it has been witnessed in the recent past that when these Western powers, for the fulfillment of their nefarious designs, spread propaganda in any Islamic country aimed at bringing changes in the regime, the people of these nations, by design rise up against their own rulers and leadership, as had been witnessed in Iraq and Libya, but it happened in contrary in Turkey. The anti-Erdogan campaign of the survey companies backfired, and people voted heavily in favour of Erdogan.

After the May 14 polls, 80% of voters pinned hope that Erdogan will emerge victorious in the run-off on May 28 with support from O?an. Currently, the eyes of the entire World and international media are focused on the support of O?an. O?an has announced recently his support for Erdogan in his presser. With its support, Erdogan’s victory has been secured.

O?an has a soft corner for Pakistan. He had also requested President Erdogan to announce official mourning for Pakistan as well in the wake of the tradegy. O?an, who holds a doctorate from Moscow, is strong supporter of bringing Islamic countries close to each other.

After the first phase of elections O?an has gain important in the domestic politics and making of future government as he was offered the office of 8th Vice President by K?l?çdaro?lu. Interestingly K?l?çdaro?lu desperately needed O?an for the formation of new government but at the same time O?an is anxious to support Erdogan due to his leadership qualities and acumen.

O?an has eyes on the office of Vice President and his ambitions are very clear to acquire the Ministry of Immigration in the cabinet. He has promised the people in his election manifesto that he will not welcome foreigners in Turkey.

Now with the support of O?an, Erdogan’s victory has written on the wall as he needs only 0.5% of more votes. In the run-off, Erdogan needs only 0.3 million votes to ensure his next term. Apparently, it seems that a popular leader who had secured 2.7 million votes would definitely get more 300,000 votes with the help of his ally-party.

Keep in mind the number of canceled votes on May 14 polls were 13 lakhs; even if all the K?l?çdaro?lu presumably secured these votes in the second round, his votes will come out to be 47%, so, he still won’t emerge victorious. Right now, Erdogan only needs 0.5% of vote to win, so Erdogan is already on the threshold of victory.

International print and electronic media are presenting their reviews, expert’s opinions, analysis on the second round as they considers Turkish elections as one of the most significant events of year 2023. They are sharing moment-by-moment developments with their readers and viewers.