Ceremony to honour martyrs held at Central Police Office Railways

A ceremony was held at Central Police Office Railways to grace the martyrs of Pakistan on Thursday. At the ceremony, a salute guard was presented in honor of the martyrs and Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police Dr. Rao Sardar Ali Khan placed floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the development and stability of the country. Senior officers including DIG North Dr. Muhammad Waqar Abbasi participated in the event.

On this occasion, under the direction of IG Railways Police Dr. Rao Sardar Ali Khan, SPs of all eight divisions of railways police organized ceremonies in their respective Police Lines regarding Martyrs’ Day and also offered special prayers for the high status of martyrs and the development and stability of the country. Apart from this, bouquets were sent to the homes of the martyrs of the Railways Police to show solidarity with their families. In this regard, IG Railways Police said that those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country will always be revered and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.