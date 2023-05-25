Elon Musk makes weird prediction about future wars

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, said on Wednesday that future military battles between countries with the technology to mass-produce AI-controlled armed drones would simply be referred to as “the drone wars.”

While participating virtually in the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, Musk argued that AI is not required for whatever humans do, adding that the technology is a “double-edged sword.”

The tech billionaire also stated that “if you have a genie that can grant you anything, that presents a danger,” expecting governments around the world to “utilize AI to develop weapons before anything else”.

“So just having more advanced weapons on the battlefield that can react faster than any human could is really what AI is capable of,” 51-year-old former CEO of Twitter said.

“Any future wars between advanced countries or at least countries with drone capability will be very much the drone wars.”

Back in March, Elon Musk was among the other industry executives and CEOs who urged the world to slow the rapid march of AI development, citing grave dangers to mankind and civilization.

Over 1,000 people signed a petition to halt AI development for six months.

The letter came after OpenAI, a San Francisco-based technology startup released its powerful human-like chatbot ChatGPT-4, sparking a competition among the tech giants to adopt AI technology.

Musk said: “One of the first places you need to be careful of where AI is used is social media to manipulate public opinion.”

CEO Tesla Musk said about the US presidential election: “I think it’s something we need to be on the lookout for in the way of minimizing the impact of AI manipulation.

“We’re certainly taking that seriously at Twitter and I think we’re putting in all the protections to detect large-scale manipulation of the system.”

Elon Musk is slated to join Twitter Space alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will announce his presidential run for 2024 on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s main competitor for the Republican nomination is DeSantis. In an audio interview with Musk, the governor will explain his future ambitions.