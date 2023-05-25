Irfan Qadir appointed Prime Minister’s aide on accountability

Irfan Qadir, a former Attorney General of Pakistan and distinguished lawyer, has been named as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special advisor on accountability.

According to a statement issued by the Cabinet division, the legal expert will be in charge of accountability matters. It was announced that Irfan Qadir will be appointed as a minister of state.

The former Lahore High Court judge and ex-Law Minister will take on the extra responsibility starting today, Thursday. He formerly served as a PM’s adviser but resigned after appearing before the Supreme Court as counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The selection of Qadir to the coveted position will benefit the present government in cases against Imran before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).