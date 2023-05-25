Stepping into Splendour — the 26th Alhamra Theatre Festival commences

The grand inauguration of the highly anticipated 26th Alhamra Theatre Festival marked a momentous occasion. The renowned writer, intellectual and playwright, Attaul Haq Qasmi, graced the event as the chief guest, adding distinction to the proceedings. The official inauguration was the collaboration between Qasmi and Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. Ten exceptional plays will be showcased during the festival, promising captivating performances enthralling the audience. On occasion, Mr. Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi congratulated the Alhamra administration for their outstanding efforts in organising the festival, recognising the contributions of all participating theatre groups and actors. He emphasised the profound impact of quality dramas as reflections of the human experience. He further said that Alhamra Arts Council is as active and vibrant as ever, which I feel pleased to see as quality programs are being offered to the public, which credit to Mr. Salim Sagar. During the address, Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, eloquently expressed the profound significance of genuine and authentic literature. He beautifully emphasised how literature carries the enchanting fragrance of its native land, enriching the cultural fabric. Mr. Sagar further noted that the drama festival is pivotal in enlightening the new generation about their cherished traditions, enabling them to forge a stronger connection with their roots. The festival will feature remarkable productions such as “Hatak,” “Minto Se Milyey,” “Roshnai,” “Baba Ji Te Mein,” “Laali,” “Bulha Te Banda/Mind Blowing,” “Yellowheads,” “Gudiyan Patoley,” “Ek Chadar Meli Si,” and “Kih Jaanaan Mein Koon.” These plays promise to captivate audiences and create lasting impressions.

The 26th Alhamra Theater Drama Festival will occur from May 22nd to May 31st, 2023, at Alhamra Hall No. 2, starting at 7 PM. Entry to the festival is free, offering a unique opportunity for theatre enthusiasts and the general public to immerse themselves in captivating performances and artistic brilliance.