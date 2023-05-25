Certificate distribution ceremony for watercolour painting workshop held

A certificate distribution ceremony was held among the eight-day watercolour painting workshop participants at Alhamra Cultural Complex. The event’s chief guest was Information and Culture Secretary Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, welcomed by Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, Dr Ijaz Anwar and Muhammad Saleem Sagar distributed certificates among the participants of the watercolour painting workshop. On this occasion, Secretary of Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik congratulated the artists who completed the workshop and said, I am happy that Alhamra is playing an excellent role in enhancing the skills of the young generation even in these difficult times. The participation of many young people in the art learning process is encouraging. the workshop.