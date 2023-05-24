Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer

The trailer for Shahid Kapoor starring action-thriller Bloody Daddy has been released and features the fierce action hero thrashing the bad guys. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and posted the trailer for his action-thriller, captioning the post, “One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!”

The thrilling trailer begins with Shahid’s avatar beating the bad guys. As Shahid is sent on a mission to recover cocaine, he is seen thrashing drug dealers and crime bosses. A thrilling chase begins as Shahid turns against his own superiors.

Fans were intrigued by Shahid’s fierce character and took to the comments. One delighted fan wrote, “AAAG LAAAGAADI SHAAHID BHAIII”

Another wrote, “IT LOOKS BLOODY GOOD!!!”

One fan even called him the John Wick of India, “our very own Indian John Wick, no one would have looked this perfect.”

At the trailer launch of the film, Shahid shared his thoughts on the action sequences in the film, “The action here is very raw, nice, edgy and sexy. It’s a very interesting combination of a subject, which is driven by emotions. The action goes hand in hand with emotions”

Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia among others and is set to release on 9 June on Jio Cinema.