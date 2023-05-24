OST ‘Ankhein’ for ‘Kabli Pulao’ released

Green Entertainment, an upcoming channel currently running its test transmission, is thrilled to announce the release of the original soundtrack (OST) ‘Ankhein’ for the highly anticipated serial, ‘Kabli Pulao.’ The OST features a soulful and mesmerising song performed by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Directed by Kashif Nisar, ‘Ankhein’ has been penned by the talented Imran Raza, while the music composition has been masterfully crafted by the acclaimed Sahir Ali Bagga, known for his melodious arrangements. Producer Qaiser Ali and Executive Producer Imran Raza, through their collaboration with Q&K Productions and Multiverse Entertainment, have brought forth this release that promises to enchant audiences with its rich melodies and captivating tunes. The song ‘Ankhein’ beautifully captures the multitude of emotions associated with love, emphasising the eyes as the window to one’s soul. It portrays how the eyes serve as a gateway to the deepest feelings and emotions within us. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s flawless vocals effortlessly breathe life into this song, making it an unforgettable experience for listeners. Speaking about the release, COO Imran Raza said, “Working alongside esteemed artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sahir Ali Bagga has been an incredible journey. I am immensely proud of this project as it showcases the talent and dedication of our team. I truly believe that music can touch hearts and transcend boundaries. Through this composition, we hope to resonate with listeners on a more personal level.” The OST release for ‘Kabli Pulao’ marks a significant milestone for Green Entertainment as they continue to make their mark in the industry. The song is now available on all major music platforms.